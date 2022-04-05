Ask the Expert
Southern football nears end of spring practice

It’s the final week of spring football for the Southern Jags, as the team held practice No. 12 on Monday, April 5, under new head coach Eric Dooley.
By Kevin Batiste
Apr. 5, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the final week of spring football for the Southern Jags, as the team held practice No. 12 on Monday, April 5.

Last Saturday, Southern held its second scrimmage of the spring. Head coach Eric Dooley wouldn’t say who won the day out of the offense and defense. He only pointed out the good and bad from both sides.

Dooley is still in no rush to name a starting quarterback but he does want either Bubba McDaniel, Besean McCray, or Harold Blood to emerge as the clear leader by the end of the week.

The session will come to an end on Saturday, April 9. with the annual Blue and Gold Spring Game. The contest will kick off at Mumford Stadium at 3 p.m. and will be open to the public.

Most of the depth chart is filled out so the guys who want their names at the top of it might want to make a positive lasting impression before fall camp.

