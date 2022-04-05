EBR school bus involved in minor crash on Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A school bus carrying primarily Magnolia Woods Elementary School students was involved in a minor traffic crash in Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon, April 5, according to officials.

The city’s traffic incident records show the crash occured at 3:37 p.m. on Staring Lane between Menlo Drive and Kingcrest Parkway.

About 60 students were on board the bus, and all injuries are minor with no one requiring medical transport, said emergency responders.

A truck apparently pulled out in front of bus, according to East Baton Rouge Parish School System officials.

Officials say EBR teams are making their way there.

