New Orleans legend Chris Owens has passed away

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The legendary Chris Owens has passed away, sources say.

Owens has been a fixture in New Orleans nightlife since the 1950s.

She owned a popular bar on Bourbon Street and organized an annual Easter Parade, which was set to make its post-COVID return in two weeks.

The Texas native was visiting her sister in New Orleans at age 20 when she fell in love with the city.

“That was my first look at New Orleans, the most exciting place I’d ever seen in my life,” Owens said. “I came back in the late 50s and met my husband, who was in the automobile business. My whole world changed after that.”

Automobile dealer Sol Owens showed the girl who grew up on a farm near Abilene a life she’d never seen. They traveled the world.

Sol died in 1978, but the home they’d made together became the place to be for elaborate events over the decades.

In 2016, Owens invited FOX 8′s Nancy Parker into her home for the holidays.

She regularly donated to charities and organizations anonymously.

Born Christina Shaw, she was one of eight children. Her parents, Fred and Thelma Shaw, depended on the land to care for their family.

“We had horses and cattle and cotton,” she said.

Chris never looked back. She and her husband had a home Uptown but decided to make the Quarter their home and business base.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.