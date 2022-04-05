Mayor focuses on improving healthcare in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Improving healthcare in Donaldsonville is important for Mayor Leroy Sullivan.

“Healthcare has improved, but we still have a long way to go. We still have people in the city of Donaldsonville that can’t afford healthcare,” Sullivan said.

About 30,000 people each year visit Donaldsonville’s hospital — Prevost Memorial.

Administrator Vince Cataldo said they’ve made several improvements to the care they provide.

But when it comes to paying for that care, some struggle.

“They don’t have the means to go to a hospital or facility where they can get the proper treatment,” Sullivan said.

Ascension Parish officials said Donaldsonville has a 45% poverty rate, which creates a roadblock for some of the folks who live there to afford things like a co-pay when it comes time to see a doctor.

“Although some places have a sliding scale, sometimes they still don’t have the means to pay that fee,” Sullivan said.

“I think the more that we can bring awareness to the community and let them know the avenues they can take for help and also to help those that are less fortunate to get those services is what we need,” said Sullivan.

