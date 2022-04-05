WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Marlon Gunn Jr. - Scotlandville RB

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville running back Marlonn Gunn Jr. is one of the nine finalists for the Warrick Dunn Award presented annually to the high school football player of the year in the WAFB-TV viewing area.

Gunn was a very impactful player in the Hornets’ rushing attack, averaging nearly 10 yards per carry during the 2021 season and 85 yards rushing per contest. He scored 10 rushing touchdowns for Scotlandville, while also tallying two more TDs through the air.

Gunn received many scholarship offers from an assortment of different colleges across the country but decided to sign with the East Carolina Panthers in mid-December. The 5-foot-10, 200-pounder was also courted by the likes of California, Virginia, and Florida State.

Gunn was a consistent contributor throughout his prep career, rushing for 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, before 867 yards and nine scores during a junior season that was shortened to just seven games because of COVID-19.

