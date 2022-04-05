LSU continues to progress under Kelly’s watchful eye

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU football program and new head coach Brian Kelly have entered their third week of spring ball, continuing to progress towards the annual spring game in Tiger Stadium on April 23.

One veteran the Tigers return in the secondary is safety Jay Ward, who started 11 games last season and made 71 tackles, which was good for third on the team.

The LSU players as a whole doing their best to buy in to what’s expected after two sub-par seasons.

The senior was pretty active when the media was allowed to watch the entire LSU practice on Saturday, April 2.

Part of the new movement under Kelly is first-year offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock, who joins coach Kelly from the Cincinnati Bearcats. Denbrock and Kelly have coached a total of 14 years together - seven years at Grand Valley State from 1992-1998 and seven years at Notre Dame from 2010-2016.

Denbrock has coached every position on the offensive side of the ball during his career of over 30 years, making him a versatile asset for LSU to have.

