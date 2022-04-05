Jags baseball game vs. New Orleans game has been cancelled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars baseball game vs. the University of New Orleans for Tuesday, April 5 has been cancelled due to weather and field conditions. No decision has been made if the game will be rescheduled.

Due to the weather and field conditions our game tonight against UNO has been cancelled.



See you tomorrow night at 6PM as we take on Tulane University. Go Jags.#GoJags #JaguarPride #ProwlOn #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/m0OuqQou2S — Southern University Jaguars (@SouthernUsports) April 5, 2022

The Jags game vs. Tulane on Wednesday, March 7 is still scheduled to be played at Lee-Hines Stadium at 6 p.m.

Southern is coming off a weekend sweep of Texas Southern and they will head to Mississippi to take on Alcorn State starting on Friday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.