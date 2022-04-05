Ask the Expert
Jags baseball game vs. New Orleans game has been cancelled

Southern Baseball
Southern Baseball(WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars baseball game vs. the University of New Orleans for Tuesday, April 5 has been cancelled due to weather and field conditions. No decision has been made if the game will be rescheduled.

The Jags game vs. Tulane on Wednesday, March 7 is still scheduled to be played at Lee-Hines Stadium at 6 p.m.

Southern is coming off a weekend sweep of Texas Southern and they will head to Mississippi to take on Alcorn State starting on Friday, April 8 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

