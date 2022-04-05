Fight brewing in turning one of Baton Rouge’s oldest neighborhoods into Local Historic District

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fight is brewing in one neighborhood of Baton Rouge, over whether or not it should become a locally designated historic district like Spanish Town and Drehr Place.

Signs have been placed in some neighbor’s yards opposing the Beauregard Town Civic Association’s plan to get that special designation.

“It’s been a wonderful place to live for about the last 14 years, going on 15 this Summer,” said Shirley Bowler, who is against Beauregard Town becoming a local historic district.

Beauregard Town is one of the oldest neighborhoods in Baton Rouge, filled with homes built in the late nineteenth and early twentieth century.

“Downtown is really a unique place to be, so that’s why we chose this neighborhood,” said Bowler, who lives on Maximillian Street.

Signs recently popped up like mushrooms on front yards after a rain, saying ‘no’ to turning the neighborhood into the local historic district.

“There are that many people or more than that, that are afraid of the restrictions and the penalties that are going to come to them, if they don’t maintain their homes to a certain standard,” said Bowler.

“The whole point of the Beauregard Town Civic Association is preserving the historic character and culture of the neighborhood,” said Jeff Kuehny, who is for the Beauregard Town becoming a local historic district.

Kuehny thinks the designation would help preserve one of the most diverse neighborhoods in the Capital City, while providing guidelines for future developments and renovations.

“The only things the guidelines would affect as far as somebody, doing anything to their property, is building a brand new house. Or if it’s a brand new business, the façade of the business, or if you’re doing some remodeling work that faces the side of the street, to your current residence. So it’s not very restrictive at all,” said Kuehny.

According to a city-parish official, there are different responsibilities and requirements when historic districts are formed.

For example, in Spanish Town, before you do any renovations or remodeling with your home, you have to get approval from the Historic Preservation Commission.

But this neighborhood seems split on what’s best for their neighbors.

“For that purpose, the preservation of the character and the culture of the neighborhood,” said Kuehny.

“It’s a property rights issue, mine is mine, stay away. You want my house to look different than the way it is, buy it from me,” said Bowler.

This is a fight that has gone on for years.

But the City-Parish Historic Preservation Commission will actually take another look at this matter in July.

It could be a while before the Metro Council has the final say on this.

