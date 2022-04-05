BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This delicious crawfish and cheese mixture becomes a delightful appetizer when baked inside a loaf of French bread. While it is a wonderful Lenten dish, it’s also great for tailgating in the Fall. An equal amount of (70–90 count) shrimp works great in this recipe, too.

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups crawfish tails

1 loaf French bread

½ stick (¼ cup) butter

½ cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

¾ cup diced tomatoes

½ tsp dry mustard

½ cup mayonnaise

3 tbsps chopped parsley

¾ cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Slice French bread in half lengthwise and scoop out the inside of the loaf. Set aside. In a large skillet, melt butter over medium-high heat. Sauté onions, celery, bell peppers and minced garlic 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add crawfish tails and diced tomatoes then cook 2–3 minutes, stirring well into the mixture. Blend in dry mustard, mayonnaise and parsley. Add cheeses and blend until melted. Season to taste using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Spread crawfish mixture inside the bread loaf then put halves back together. Wrap loaf in foil and bake 20–30 minutes. Cut crawfish bread into slices and serve hot.

