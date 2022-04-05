Career coach shares ways to keep college tuition costs down with scholarships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a busy time for high school seniors applying to colleges. Many are actively applying for scholarships to keep some of the tuition costs down.

Career coach Kim Aucoin works with 11th and 12th graders at St. Amant High School. She said now is the time for seniors to be applying for scholarships. Many national and private scholarships are still open.

“We tell them to search them out, find the ones that appeal to them, but it’s applying for money when you’re talking about a national scholarship and then when you’re talking about the local ones, we have some specific to St. Amant High, Dutchtown High that we encourage the kids,” said Aucoin. “The essays are really not that long.”

She said to start doing your research and looking at the cost of colleges. Find ways to close the gap using FAFSA as well.

If you go to one of the public high schools in Ascension Parish, career coaches have compiled a spreadsheet of over 200 scholarships.

If you’re a student outside of the parish, she recommends these websites to apply for scholarships:

Aucoin said when you’re applying to local scholarships, the pool size is smaller. You have a better shot at getting a scholarship. You can go to a counselor or grad coach at your school to learn more.

“I also want kids to remember that private scholarships and the national local scholarships are great. They need to get on it. They need to research them, and they can apply, but don’t forget about that state scholarship that TOPS and everything,” said Aucoin. “Make sure you’re on track for TOPS. That’s a big scholarship that can cover the cost of tuition. Part of tuition, not the fee.”

She tells her student to check TOPS every Friday. Also, remember to apply for FAFSA as a part of the application process.

Aucoin said many times you can write a good essay and re-purpose it for multiple scholarships. Remember to be diligent about meeting deadlines. Also, have a career coach, parent or teacher check for essay errors.

Another important thing for parents to know is that if they work for a company, the company might have an employee scholarship for their kids, Aucoin said.

