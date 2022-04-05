Baseball team honors fallen officers by wearing special jersey

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A baseball team in Louisiana honored fallen officers by wearing their names on the back of their jerseys.

The Leopard Dawgs team coached by Lt. Carl Trosclair played in the Protect our Protectors tournament on Saturday, March 26.

Each one of the players wore a different name of a fallen officer on the back of their jersey.

Baseball team honors fallen officers. (EBRSO)

Coach Trosclair works for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and shared the pictures on their Facebook page.

The post read, “thank you, coach, Carl for giving these boys this opportunity and for your service to EBRSO!”

