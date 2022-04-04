YOUR MONEY: Audit your automatic subscription fees

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The beginning of each month is a good time to review your budget and spending.

This is a good way to see exactly what you can cut out. Something to pay attention to are automatic subscription fees for things like the daily paper, meal delivery kits, monthly makeup boxes, or streaming services.

You may be signed up for some that you don’t remember signing up for. Or, it’s possible you forgot to cancel the subscription after the trial period ended.

Most consumers do not know about all of the subscriptions they are signed up for.

Consulting firm West Monroe found that 90 percent of consumers underestimate how much they shell out for subscriptions each month.

So, conducting a subscription audit might save you a good bit of change. Start with downloading a monthly statement from your bank account and credit card account.

Scan through that for anything that is automatically being charged to you. It’s best to do this with an entire year of statements, so you don’t miss an annual automatic renewal charge.

Then get rid of things you don’t want anymore. Look for things like streaming services, exercise apps, media website subscriptions, car wash services, meal kits that get delivered to your house, etc.

These really add up especially if you don’t use them regularly. Charges you pay each month for cell phones, internet and insurance are subscriptions too.

You probably won’t cancel them, but it might not be a bad idea to compare prices regularly to see if you’re getting the best deal.

