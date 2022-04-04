Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

State lawmaker wants to get rid of tolls

State lawmaker wants to get rid of tolls
State lawmaker wants to get rid of tolls(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Rep. Les Farnum (R) says there’s a portion of our state’s law that has been taken advantage of when it comes to collecting tolls on existing interstate systems, and he hopes his plan will correct it.

“I don’t know there’s a place that really exists in Louisiana at this point that should ever be tolled,” said state Rep. Les Farnum (R).

Rep. Farnum says state law reads, “thou shall not toll an existing free roadway, bridge, overpass, or any section of highway”. What he wants to change is where the law goes on to say, “unless you improve or expand the system”.

“Because clearly, the intent of state law was to not toll existing roadways or bridges, so we’re just gonna remove the exception,” Rep. Farnum added.

You already pay taxes for our roads and bridges, and some see tolls on those bridges and roadways as being double taxed.

“That’s their solution to solve the infrastructure problems is to double tax people. And that’s basically what we’re doing by putting toll systems in, we’re double taxing on our citizens of the state and that’s just fundamentally wrong to me,” Rep. Farnum explained.

He says almost the entire Louisiana Southwest delegation is behind the idea. Meaning members from both parties are in agreement. One group pushing back, however, is BRAC. The folks there say the plan would dramatically harm the ability to provide funding for a new Mississippi River bridge.

“When you take a look at our backlog of road projects and the current state of our transportation infrastructure, we just don’t think it’s in our best interest to limit any type of revenue-generating opportunities that will finance current and future infrastructure projects,” said Senior Vice President of Policy for BRAC, Trey Godrey.

But Rep. Farnum argues his bill only addresses current interstate systems. The new bridge over the Mississippi River hasn’t even begun construction.

“While that may not be impacted, what will end up happening is when you limit tolls across the state then you limit the state’s revenue-generating ability to invest in projects everywhere,” Godrey added.

Rep. Farnum says doing away with the existing tolls would force the state to be more efficient in prioritizing what projects are most important and getting the money to them quicker. While BRAC sees it as an unnecessary way to cut off a steady flow of cash for the state. This bill will be debated Tuesday, April 4, 2022, at the capitol in the House Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works starting at 9:30 a.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Severe weather threat for Tuesday, April 5.
Threat for strong storms and localized flooding Tuesday morning
Seeing Clearly: Preventing Digital Eyestrain
Seeing Clearly: Preventing Digital Eyestrain
Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La. will become the first university in the state to...
Nicholls to offer Louisiana’s first pet-friendly residence hall