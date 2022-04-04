Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints get 2 first round picks after trade with Eagles

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints(Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The New Orleans Saints have acquired two first round selections in the 2022 NFL Draft after a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Monday, April 4.

The Saints get the No. 16 and No. 19 overall picks in exchange for the No. 18 overall choice.

The Saints also got a sixth round pick in the deal, while giving up a third round compensatory selection and seventh round choice. Philadelphia was also rewarded a first round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and a second round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft:

First Round: No. 16 Overall

First Round: No. 19 Overall

Second Round: No. 49 Overall

Third Round: No. 98 Overall (Compensatory)

Fourth Round: No. 120 Overall

Fifth Round: No. 161 Overall

Sixth Round: No. 194 Overall

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

Andy Dalton
Saints sign veteran QB Andy Dalton
Tyrann Mathieu
JACQUES TALK: Tyrann Mathieu
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints
LSU great and three-time NFL All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is currently a free agent, with many Saints...
‘It would be great to represent my state, my city, the team I grew up watching’ - Mathieu on possibly joining Saints