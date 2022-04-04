Ask the Expert
Resident awakes to escape fire that destroyed home, firefighters say

One person was injured in a house fire on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge on April 4, 2022.
One person was injured in a house fire on Sherwood Street in Baton Rouge on April 4, 2022.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they are investigating a fire that destroyed a home in the 2200 block of Sherwood Street early Monday morning.

Firefighters say the resident that lived at the home was woken up by the fire just before 5:30 a.m. Monday, April 4.

The resident was able to escape but suffered a minor burn in the process, authorities say.

Officials say crews arrived at the scene at 5:32 a.m. to find the house engulfed in flames.

It took firefighters approximately 12 minutes to get the fire under control. Authorities say crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring structures.

Officials say the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the fire department.

