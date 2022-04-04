Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU grants access to full football practice

Many were allowed at the LSU facility on Saturday, April 2, to see the way the Tigers’ new coach runs his practices and teaches his players.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was Junior Day on the LSU campus on Saturday, April 2, for Brian Kelly’s football program.

Plenty of prospects and their families were at the facility to see the way the Tigers’ new coach runs his practices and teaches his players.

Kelly’s message remains consistent - reprogram the players and change their overall outlook.

And it was an afternoon for sports journalists to observe all of the work.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

LSU asst. coach Sytia Messer
Sytia Messer long-time Mulkey assistant hired as UCF head coach
LSU grants access to full football practice
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU Athletics, OLOL, A Call to Men hosting week-long initiative
A Call to Men hosting week-long initiative
A Call to Men hosting week-long initiative