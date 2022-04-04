LSU grants access to full football practice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was Junior Day on the LSU campus on Saturday, April 2, for Brian Kelly’s football program.

Plenty of prospects and their families were at the facility to see the way the Tigers’ new coach runs his practices and teaches his players.

Kelly’s message remains consistent - reprogram the players and change their overall outlook.

And it was an afternoon for sports journalists to observe all of the work.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.