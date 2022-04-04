LSU Athletics, OLOL, A Call to Men hosting week-long initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Athletics and A Call to Men will host a week-long initiative from April 4 through April 8. They will talk about the importance of social justice and healthy relationships within the community. They will also recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The initiative will start on Monday, Apr. 4, with a community kickoff event to promote social justice and healthy relationships in the community. It’s happening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The event is free and open to the public and will allow the community to hear from some of LSU Athletics’ head coaches. The kickoff will be followed by an NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship watch party on the video board inside the PMAC.

Organizers said all LSU Athletics staff and student-athletes will receive training from A Call to Men throughout the week. The organization works to promote healthy, respectful manhood and offers training and educational resources for companies, government agencies, schools, and community groups. For more information, you can click here.

The department will also host dialogue sessions with A Call to Men for staff and student-athletes to learn more about healthy relationships, respectful behaviors, social justice, and the prevention of sexual and domestic violence.

