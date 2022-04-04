Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Louisiana’s U.S. Senators will vote against Biden’s SCOTUS nominee

U.S. senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana
U.S. senators Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy of Louisiana(US Senate)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The two U.S. Senators who represent Louisiana say they will vote against Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Both Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy issued statements Monday, April 4, 2022 announcing they do not support President Joe Biden’s nomination of Judge Jackson to replace retiring Justice Stephen G. Breyer.

RELATED
Senate panel moves toward vote on Jackson court nomination
Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson smiles during a meeting with Sen. Tammy Baldwin,...

Sen. Cassidy’s office says he met previously with Judge Jackson on March 30 to “discuss her experience, nomination, and judicial philosophy.”

“I appreciate Judge Jackson meeting with me. She is gracious, intelligent and accomplished. But, when the political left opposed Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, and Coney Barrett, not because they were not qualified but because of their presumed jurisprudence, they established the criteria by which future nominees should be judged. President Biden chose Judge Jackson precisely because she is not a strict constructionist and because she had the strong support of those who prefer an activist judge. It is for these reasons that I will vote no,” Sen. Cassidy said.

“I found Judge Jackson to be smart, well-versed in the law, and . . . extraordinarily deft and artful in her ability to speak at length without saying anything of substance on critical questions—especially the limits of judicial power and the importance of judicial restraint,” Sen. Kennedy said.

“For that reason, I spent a lot of time reading Judge Jackson’s opinions. . . . I would encourage you to read Make the Road New York case, which was her case on immigration. Well written, but I think her true feelings about the limits of judicial power are expressed in that opinion. She was reversed by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. I don’t agree with the judge on where, based on her opinions, she draws the limits of judicial power, and I don’t think she places as great an importance as I do on judicial restraint in a Madisonian system of checks and balances and separation of powers, and, for that reason, I will be voting no,” Sen. Kennedy explained.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
FULL VIDEO: Gov. Edwards speaks after House, Senate override veto on redistricting maps
FILE - Police car on fire during George Floyd protest in Miami, FL. | Photo Date: 5/30/2020
Should lethal force be used in self-defense during a riot? This state lawmaker says yes
State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge
State Rep. Rick Edmonds speaks at Press Club
FILE - Debris and electrical wires are piled up in a front yard in Chauvin, La., on Sept. 27,...
La. to receive over $1.7B in funding for Hurricanes Laura, Delta, and Ida