Louisiana parents bring awareness to drug overdoses

“We’re trying to bring awareness to our state about the fentanyl epidemic that the state is facing,” said event organizer Janne Benoit

Benoit was one of dozens of people who showed up to the steps of the State Capitol Sunday, April 3. As a mother who lost her 20-year-old daughter Kristen, she says events like this give her pain a purpose.

“If I could just help one person...or save another mother from having to go through what I have...all worth it,” Benoit added.

The faces of hundreds of lost loved ones covered the Capitol steps. Each of them resembling a piece of life none of these parents will get back. Parents just hoping, their advocacy could change lives.

“Hopefully, this week on Tuesday SB315 will be run and hopefully we’ll see a difference in fentanyl use,” said Sen. Glenn Wommack (R) talking about the bill he introduced this session.

“Well, you saw the senator up there he’s trying to change the laws and more and more people are coming and putting their children on the banners. So, it is reaching a lot of people,” Benoit explained.

“It’s difficult to be here; however, it’s comforting to see all of our beautiful children together,” said Christy Couvillier, who lost her son Hunter to an overdose just seven weeks ago.

She says the pain is unbearable, but the support from other mothers pushed her to be here.

“I probably wouldn’t have gotten up if I didn’t have to be here today...it’s a beautiful thing during this tragedy for all of us to be here together,” Couvillier added.

This may have been the last stop of the Louisiana Drug Epidemic Awareness Walk, but the work of these mothers is far from over.

