Latest LSU baseball rankings: April 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The latest NCAA baseball rankings for the four major polls has been released as of Monday, April 4. The Tigers are coming off a 2-2 week, taking down Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday, March 29, 15-4, and winning the second game of the weekend series against Auburn 9-2. However, the Tigers lost their second Southeastern Conference series of the season.

LSU has dropped out of Baseball America’s poll for the second time this season, they dropped six spots in D1 Baseball’s poll from No. 13 to No. 19, and dropped from No. 17 to No. 23 in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s poll and in Perfect Game’s poll, they fell from No. 15 to No. 22.

The Tigers currently sit at 4-5 in the SEC West standings with Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Alabama, and Mississippi State. LSU will take on Grambling State on Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. and will head on the road to Starkville, Mississippi beginning on Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m.

Below is the full ranking list for the Tigers.

D1 Baseball :

Tennessee (27-1) Arkansas (21-5) Virginia (25-3) Texas Tech (24-6) Oregon State (20-7) Oklahoma State (20-8) Texas (21-9) Miami (21-6) Ole Miss (19-8) Texas State (23-6) Arizona (21-7) Louisville (21-7) Notre Dame (16-5) Georgia (22-6) UCLA (19-8) Vanderbilt (20-7) Gonzaga (18-7) Southern Miss (19-8) LSU (19-9) Florida State (16-11) North Carolina State (18-9) North Carolina (20-8) TCU (19-9) Dallas Baptist (17-10) Connecticut (19-7)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

Tennessee (27-1) Virginia (25-3) Arkansas (21-5) Louisville (21-7) Texas Tech (24-6) Vanderbilt (20-7) Miami (21-6) Texas State (23-6) Arizona (21-7) Oklahoma State (20-8) Texas (21-9) UCLA (19-8) Georgia (22-6) Ole Miss (19-8) Notre Dame (16-5) Stanford (14-9) Cal Poly (18-10) Auburn (19-9) Oregon State (20-7) North Carolina State (18-9) Oregon (18-10) North Carolina (20-8) LSU (19-9) U.C. Santa Barbara (18-7) Ball State (17-9)

Perfect Game :

Tennessee (27-1) Virginia (25-3) Texas Tech (24-6) Arkansas (21-5) Oklahoma State (20-8) Notre Dame (16-5) Oregon State (20-7) Miami (21-6) Texas (21-9) Ole Miss (19-8) Vanderbilt (20-7) Louisville (21-7) Arizona (21-7) Texas State (23-6) Gonzaga (18-7) Florida State (16-11) Georgia (22-6) UCLA (19-8) TCU (19-9) Southern Miss (19-8) Connecticut (19-7) LSU (19-9) Virginia Tech (17-7) Oregon (18-10) Dallas Baptist (17-10)

