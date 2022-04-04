Ask the Expert
JACQUES TALK: Lauren Lapkus

Jacques Talk: Nationally known actress and comedian Lauren Lapkus
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nationally known actress and comedian Lauren Lapkus is a SAG Award-winning and Emmy-nominated actress and comedian best known for her role as corrections officer Susan Fischer in Orange is the New Black.

She has appeared in films including Jurassic World,  The Wrong Missy, in which she starred as the title character opposite David Spade, and Between Two Ferns: The Movie opposite Zach Galifianakis.

Lauren’s television credits include The Big Bang Theory, Bob’s Burgers, Good Girls, Crashing, Lucifer, and the upcoming animated series Bad Crimes.

