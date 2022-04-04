Another round of strong storms possible by Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Breezy and warm weather prevails again today, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and highs climbing into the mid-80s. We should stay dry through the afternoon hours, with any chance of showers likely holding off until after dark for most.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, April 4. (WAFB)

Future radar & clouds for Monday, April 4. (WAFB)

Into the overnight, a warm front lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico along with a disturbance approaching from the west is expected to result in increased storm chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become possible during the overnight, with the best chances for storms likely occurring within a couple of hours of sunrise on Tuesday.

Severe weather outlook through Tuesday, April 5. (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is once again highlighting a severe weather potential, with most areas north of the interstates falling under a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather, and the remainder of our area falling under a 2/5 (slight) risk. Damaging winds are the greatest concern, but isolated tornadoes and hail are also possible. Additionally, locally heavy rainfall could be a concern. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center currently indicates that areas near and north of the interstates could average 1.5″-2.5″ of rain, with locally higher amounts possible.

Tuesday, April 5 severe weather outlook. (WAFB)

Rains should end for most by late morning on Tuesday, with some sunshine even returning during the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low 80s as we still await the arrival of our next cold front.

That front will finally arrive by late Wednesday, with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms returning in association with the front. SPC even places much of our area under a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather on Wednesday, but the threat does appear rather low at this point. One other noteworthy item on Wednesday will be the warmth. We could challenge record highs, with my forecast of 87° in Baton Rouge potentially tying the previous record set in 1986.

WPC precipitation forecast through Wednesday, April 8. (WAFB)

In the wake of Wednesday’s front, considerably cooler weather will settle in for the end of the week. Lows will dip into the low-mid 40s from Friday through Sunday, with Friday’s highs potentially only reaching the upper 60s. Temperatures will slowly moderate through the weekend, with sunshine and nice weather expected throughout.

10 day forecast as of Monday, April 4. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.