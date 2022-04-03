Walker police seek public’s help after vehicles burglarized around Three Lakes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walker Police Department is investigating several vehicle burglaries that occurred in and around the Three Lakes area early Sunday morning, April 3.

Police ask that anyone who lives in the area please check their vehicles to see if anything is missing. Residents in the area with security cameras are asked to review their video to see if the security system has footage of the suspects.

Contact Walker Police with any information at (225)664-3125.

