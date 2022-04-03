Ask the Expert
Tuesday’s severe threat diminishes to marginal

By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The good news is that Sunday will be a great weather day with plenty of sunshine and warm afternoon highs in the lower 80s.

More good news is that the severe weather threat this Tuesday morning has diminished a bit.

The next organized weather system will move into the area Monday night. This means that most of the day Monday will be dry with increasing clouds and highs in the low 80s. The chance of showers and storms begins Monday night, with the chance approaching 100% by daybreak Tuesday.

These storms will last through Tuesday morning, and then clear out gradually in the afternoon from west to east. At this time, there is only a marginal risk, level one, for severe storms across our region.

The time frame of this threat will be between 4AM through noon Tuesday. The primary concerns will be damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and heavy downpours.

We’ll clear out and stay nice and dry for much of the rest of the ten-day forecast.

