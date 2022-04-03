State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish

LAPLACE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police along with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a deputy-involved shooting Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the shooting happened around 5 a.m. April 3 on the I-10 West on-ramp from US 51.

LSP is the lead investigating agency in the investigation.

This is an active investigation and additional information will be released as it becomes available.

