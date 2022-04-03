La. Drug Epidemic Walk Across America to finish on State Capitol steps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Louisiana mother is joining forces with advocates and supporters in putting one foot in front of the other to raise awareness about the state’s drug epidemic.

The Louisiana Drug Epidemic Walk Across America will be held Sun., April 3 on the steps of the State Capitol in Baton Rouge starting at 2 p.m.

The walk will serve as an advocacy event to spread awareness about overdoses.

Lilly Harvey, the Founder/Director of Millie Mattered Overdose & Addiction Advocacy says she started the group five years ago after losing her 28-year-old daughter, Millie, to a drug overdose.

After attempting to reach out to other grieving parents that could be going through the same emotional turmoil, Lilly says she realized there was no advocacy in her area.

Lilly says she knew she had to find a way to bring awareness to the epidemic in Louisiana and Millie Mattered was born.

Millie Mattered has joined forces with other national campaigns to host walks to raise awareness.

After walking across several other cities, the finale walk in Baton Rouge will feature over 27 banners adorned with over 4,000 faces of people who lost their lives due to drugs.

If you would like to get involved with Millie Mattered, you can search for the group on Facebook or send an email to milliemattered@gmail.com.

