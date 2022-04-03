Jon Batiste wins 4 of his 11 Grammy nominations during the 2022 Pre-Grammys show

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s impossible to listen to Jon Batiste’s groove-filled album “We Are” and not come away feeling more joyful from the experience.

The catchy collection, steeped in some of New Orleans’ best musical traditions, has been a powerhouse since it dropped in March 2021. It has only gotten more exposure in the past three weeks since its single “Freedom” has been used as the bouncy March Madness theme song in coverage of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

But Sunday night in Las Vegas, the album has a chance to push its creator into an even higher stratosphere of celebrity and success. The Metairie-born, Kenner-raised Batiste heads into music’s biggest awards show with 11 Grammy nominations across a remarkable six genre fields to lead all performers.

So far Batiste has 4 of his 11 Grammy nominations. During the 2022 Pre-Grammy awards show, Batiste won “Best Music Video” for his video, “Freedom,” “Best American Roots Performance” and “Best American Roots Song” for his song “Cry,” and he also won “Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media” for the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney’s “Soul.”

Batiste, 35, already has achieved television success as the bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and cachet as an Oscar-winning composer of the Best Original Score for the 2020 Disney and Pixar animated film Soul (with collaborators Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross).

But recognition from The Recording Academy for the music industry’s top honor has so far eluded the St. Augustine High and NOCCA product. Batiste previous has been nominated for three Grammys but never won. Eight of his nominations this year stem from “We Are,” and the other three are linked to “Soul.”

Should Batiste win in eight categories Sunday night, he would tie Michael Jackson and the band Santana for the most in a single year. But he is up against stiff competition in several categories, including Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Through her song “Happier Than Ever,” Eilish could become the first artist ever to win record of the year three times in a row, and the only artist along with Paul Simon to take home the award three times. She’s in position to join Adele as the only artists to ever win three major categories — record, song and album of the year — twice. She previously won for “Bad Guy” and “Everything I Wanted.”

If Eilish wins in all her seven nominated categories, she’ll be the woman with the most Grammys won in a single year (H.E.R., Doja Cat and Rodrigo could do the same). Competition for the show’s top prize -- Album of the Year -- has this year been expanded to 10 nominees.

Eilish is up for best music film with her concert documentary “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.” But competing in that same category is Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson’s “Summer of Soul,” which last week won the Oscar for best documentary.

Rodrigo has an opportunity to join Eilish and Christopher Cross as the only artists to win all four major categories (best new artist, album, record and song of the year). The 19-year-old “drivers license” singer could be following Eilish’s remarkable record by becoming the second-youngest album of the year winner with “Sour.”

Each poses a formidable threat to Batiste in the album and record of the year categories, but he could pull away in the jazz, American roots music and classical fields.

The speculative website www.goldderby.com on Sunday had Eilish as a 10-1 favorite to win the Album of the Year trophy, followed by Rodrigo (11-1), Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga for “Love for Sale” at 12-1, Lil Nas X for “Montero” at 14-1, H.E.R. for “Back of My Mind” at 14-1, and Batiste tied at 15-1 with Taylor Swift for “Evermore.”

For Record of the Year, Batiste was listed as the ninth choice at 20-1 odds for “Freedom,” while Rodrigo’s “Drivers License” at 10-1 and Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” and Silk Sonic’s “Leave the Door Open” at 23-2 were the analysts’ favorites.

H.E.R., who won song of the year last year for “I Can’t Breathe,” could go back-to-back. She’s nominated this year for the soulful “Fight for You,” whose poignant lyrics from the “Judas and the Black Messiah” soundtrack were written by H.E.R., producer D’Mile and singer Tiara Thomas. It won an Academy Award for best original song last year.

The awards, hosted for the second time by comedian Trevor Noah, will be without several big names: Drake and The Weeknd both decided to not take part in the Grammys, at all. Ye, who changed his name from Kanye West, said he was told that his act was pulled from the show.

There also could be a bittersweet moment for the Foo Fighters, if they attend the show, following last month’s death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl’s band could extend its record for most Best Rock Album wins with five if “Medicine at Midnight” proves to be the academy’s choice.

Among those scheduled to perform at the show at the MGM Grand Garden Arena are Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, Cynthia Erivo, Jack Harlow, Nas, Leslie Odom Jr. and Brothers Osborne.

