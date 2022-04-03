EBRSO: Victim expected to survive after shooting on Villa Drive in Gardere, 1 arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is recovering after he was shot in Gardere Saturday night during what appears to be a domestic related incident, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

Detectives with EBRSO responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Villa Drive just before 8 p.m. Sat., April 2.

An adult male was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Detectives say witnesses stated that several gunshots could be heard coming from inside the home.

Arrest documents show, immediately after hearing the shots, witnesses say a man was seen running from the home yelling that “he had been shot and seeking help.”

The victim told authorities that as soon as he walked into his home, he was shot by a male subject.

During the investigation, detectives learned from the victim that only he and Mattie Thomas lived at the home.

After being questioned by authorities, Thomas denied hearing gunshots being fired inside of her home. Deputies report Thomas did claim ownership of a pistol retrieved from her purse.

According to arrest documents, investigators performed a gunshot residue test on both of Thomas’ hands, which came back positive.

Officials say because Thomas reportedly had two previous convictions for violating a protective order and being in possession of a firearm while under the order, the woman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

She faces a charge of violations of protective orders.

Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.

