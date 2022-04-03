Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

EBRSO: Victim expected to survive after shooting on Villa Drive in Gardere, 1 arrested

Mattie Thomas
Mattie Thomas(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is recovering after he was shot in Gardere Saturday night during what appears to be a domestic related incident, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO).

Detectives with EBRSO responded to a reported shooting in the 1000 block of Villa Drive just before 8 p.m. Sat., April 2.

An adult male was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

Detectives say witnesses stated that several gunshots could be heard coming from inside the home.

Arrest documents show, immediately after hearing the shots, witnesses say a man was seen running from the home yelling that “he had been shot and seeking help.”

The victim told authorities that as soon as he walked into his home, he was shot by a male subject.

During the investigation, detectives learned from the victim that only he and Mattie Thomas lived at the home.

After being questioned by authorities, Thomas denied hearing gunshots being fired inside of her home. Deputies report Thomas did claim ownership of a pistol retrieved from her purse.

According to arrest documents, investigators performed a gunshot residue test on both of Thomas’ hands, which came back positive.

Officials say because Thomas reportedly had two previous convictions for violating a protective order and being in possession of a firearm while under the order, the woman was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

She faces a charge of violations of protective orders.

Deputies say the victim is expected to survive.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend charged with murder, feticide in deaths of missing pregnant woman, her son
File photo
Closures, other changes announced ahead of severe weather threat
Niguel Jackson
Baby missing from Hooper Road area found alive
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
School/office schedule changes due to First Alert severe weather threat Wednesday
Kendrick Johnson (left), Alexis Mungo (right)
Suspect accused of shooting man at gas station over drugs in custody, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, April 3
Tuesday’s severe threat diminishes to marginal
Warren Beemer
Texas pastor with ties to Baton Rouge’s Christian community dies in West Baton Rouge crash
East Baton Rouge Parish School District is hiring more folks for the next school year.
East Baton Rouge Parish Schools hold job fair
Police Lights
Shooting occurs Saturday on 47th Street