East Baton Rouge Parish Schools hold job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish School District is hiring more folks for the next school year. This year, they’re trying something different to recruit all of the new employees.

At the spring fling, they had representatives from every EBR school speak to candidates.

In addition to this hiring fair, schools are offering incentives to draw more teachers into their district.

Dana Morrison with EBR Schools said they are helping teachers get their certification for free.

“Employees that have degrees that are maybe interested in becoming teachers, we have a para to educator pathway to becoming teachers with her own alternative certification program ‘Teach Baton Rouge,” she said.

Superintendent Sito Narcisse said they are looking to hire for growth.

“We’re trying to make sure we can kind of close the deal with teachers, and we have a lot of different types of positions for teachers open. But we’re also looking for folks to work in the cafeteria, we’re looking for folks to work in transportation, we’re looking for folks every single job you can think of,” Narcisse said.

If you missed out Saturday, you can go to the EBR schools’ website to get more details on their job openings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.