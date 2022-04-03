Ask the Expert
Child safe after Baton Rouge car theft

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An infant was found to be unharmed after initial reports suggested the child was inside of a stolen vehicle, officials said.

Baton Rouge police were called to the 4600 block of Plank Road Sunday, April 3, after receiving reports that the car and child had been taken.

Police said shortly before they began chasing the vehicle, the child was found safe.

The suspect led officers on a brief chase through the streets of Baton Rouge, before crashing in the 4800 block Longfellow Drive, officials said. Their name was not immediately provided.

