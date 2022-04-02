Ask the Expert
Woodhill Drive house fire ruled arson, investigators say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A house fire in Baton Rouge Sat., April 2 was intentionally set, according to investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodhill Dr., not far from N. Ardenwood Dr.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car under the carport on fire.

People living in the home were found safe outside, officials report.

Crews were able to put the fire out before it could spread to the home and cause any major damage.

An investigator was called to the scene and ruled the fire as arson.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.

