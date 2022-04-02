Ask the Expert
Weekend weather looking good

By Jared Silverman
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Except for a few morning light showers, mainly south of Baton Rouge, the weekend weather should be nice both days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, April 2
Saturday will clear out in the afternoon with highs in the upper 70s. Saturday night will be mainly clear and cool with overnight lows in the low 50s. Sunday will be the nicer day of the two with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

The next organized weather maker will move into the area Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. Our rain chances will be on the rise late Monday, then approach 100% Monday night into Tuesday.

There is a slight chance of strong to severe storms, the primary threat most likely, damaging winds.

The good news is that after that system clears out late Tuesday, the rest of the ten-day forecast is in great shape.

