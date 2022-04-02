Ask the Expert
Texas man killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash, according to LSP

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 19 in Zachary Wednesday, Aug. 28.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022
WEST BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Texas man was killed in a crash in West Baton Rouge Parish Friday night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Warren Beemer, 52, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas died in the accident, authorities have confirmed.

Troopers with LSP began investigating the two-vehicle fatal crash on I-10, west of LA Hwy. 415 in West Baton Rouge Parish just after 6 p.m. April 1.

State Police say the crash happened as Beemer was traveling east on I-10 in a 2009 Mini Cooper.

As Beemer approached stopped traffic, he reportedly hit the back of an 18-wheeler.

Although he was properly restrained, the man died at the scene of the accident.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was also properly restrained and had minor injuries.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

