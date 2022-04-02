Southern University’s Human Jukebox to perform at halftime during 2022 NCAA National Championship game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halftime is game time when the Southern University Human Jukebox performs.

The world-renown marching band will serenade thousands of basketball fans in New Orleans April 3-4 during halftime at the HBCU All-Star Game, then again at the March Madness NCAA National Championship.

The Human Jukebox made the announcement in a post to social media Tues., March 29.

Halftime is game time when the Human Jukebox is on the court! Meet us in New Orleans April 3rd and 4th to enjoy our halftime shows for the HBCU All Star game at the UNO Lakefront Arena and the NCAA National Championship game at Caesars Superdome Superdome. #HumanJukebox pic.twitter.com/bxmKNPXw1K — Southern University Human Jukebox (@SU_HumanJukebox) March 30, 2022

The inaugural HBCU basketball game will take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The national championship will be played at the Caesars Superdome Mon., April 4.

Southern University took to social media on Friday to remind supporters, students, faculty, staff and alumni of the Jukebox’s special performance during Final Four weekend.

We agree with Captain America, aka with Anthony Mackie. There is nothing like the #HumanJukebox 🎶.



Don't miss their halftime performances on April 3 and April 4 in New Orleans during the #HBCU All-Star Game and #NCAA National #WeAreSouthern #SouthernUniversity #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/bOgUwtpl21 — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) April 1, 2022

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE HUMAN JUKEBOX.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.