Southern University’s Human Jukebox to perform at halftime during 2022 NCAA National Championship game

(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halftime is game time when the Southern University Human Jukebox performs.

The world-renown marching band will serenade thousands of basketball fans in New Orleans April 3-4 during halftime at the HBCU All-Star Game, then again at the March Madness NCAA National Championship.

The Human Jukebox made the announcement in a post to social media Tues., March 29.

The inaugural HBCU basketball game will take place at the UNO Lakefront Arena beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

The national championship will be played at the Caesars Superdome Mon., April 4.

Southern University took to social media on Friday to remind supporters, students, faculty, staff and alumni of the Jukebox’s special performance during Final Four weekend.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE HUMAN JUKEBOX.

