No. 21 LSU drops series opener to No. 12 Kentucky

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (22-12, 3-3 SEC) dropped the opening series game against No. 12 Kentucky (22-8, 3-3 SEC) 5-3. The Wildcats used a three-run sixth inning to take down the Tigers on Friday, April 1 at Tiger Park.

Shelbi Sunseri (5-3) got the start for LSU and went five innings, allowing six hits, four runs, and striking out two. Through the first five innings, Sunseri held Kentucky to just one run and three hits, but in the top of the sixth inning, the Wildcats picked up three straight singles and scored a run before Ali Kilponen replaced her.

Erin Coffel got the Wildcats on the board first with a lead-off home run in the top of the first inning to left-center field to take a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the second inning, Sunseri would tie the game on a solo home run, her 10th of the season, to center field to make it 1-1. LSU would add another run as Ciara Briggs drew a bases-loaded walk to give them a 2-1 lead.

The Tigers added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Taylor Pleasants RBI double, her sixth of the season to give LSU a 3-1 lead. Kentucky would cut the lead to 3-2 on an RBI single from Lauren Johnson in the top of the sixth inning.

The Wildcats would tie the game at 3-3 on a Taylor Ebbs RBI single with two outs, they would retake the lead on an RBI fielder’s choice from Tatum Spangler to make it 4-3.

LSU will look for the series win on Saturday, April 2 with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. the game will be aired on ESPN.

