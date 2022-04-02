No. 13 LSU evens series against Auburn with clutch hitting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (19-8, 4-4 SEC) evened the series against Auburn (18-9, 4-4 SEC) on Friday, April 1 from Alex Box Stadium. LSU got a few clutch hits in the seventh inning and scored five runs to take down Auburn 9-2.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (3-0) was brilliant in his third Southeastern Conference start of the season and went 5.1 innings allowing four hits and striking out seven, tying a season-high.

Hilliard has continued to improve in each of his last three starts, on Sunday, March 20 against Texas A&M Hilliard went 4.0 innings allowing five runs, on five hits while striking out two, against Florida on March 26 the former Central Wildcat went 5.2 innings allowing four runs, on five hits while striking out seven.

Dylan Crews picked up his seventh home run of the season on a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. LSU would add two more runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on an RBI double from Cade Doughty to extend the lead to 2-0, Crews would extend the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single.

Auburn would finally get on the board in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI sac-fly from Blake Rambusch to make it 3-1 and then Kason Howell would cut the lead to 3-2 on an RBI single.

LSU would respond in the bottom half of the inning by scoring five runs all with two outs to extend their lead to 8-2. Jacob Berry would get things started with an RBI single, his 27th of the season, to right field and would advance to second on an error by the Auburn right fielder to make it 4-2.

Crews would come into score from third on a wild pitch to extend the LSU lead to 5-2 and then Jordan Thompson hit a two-run double to left field to extend their lead to 7-2. Gavin Dugas would add one more run to the Tiger lead on an RBI double to left-center to make it 8-2.

LSU would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning as Hayden Travinski scored on a wild pitch to make it 9-2 in favor of the Tigers. LSU will look to win their second SEC series of the season as they take on Auburn in the rubber match on Saturday, April 2, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m.

