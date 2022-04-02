Missed opportunities plague LSU in series loss to Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 13 LSU (19-9, 4-5 SEC) dropped their second Southeastern Conference series of the season this time to Auburn (20-9, 5-4 SEC) 6-3 at Alex Box Stadium on Saturday, April 2.

LSU missed some crucial opportunities in the rubber match against Auburn as they were 3-for-12 at the plate with runners in scoring position and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning in a one-run ball game.

In the two losses for LSU they were 3-for-21 at the plate with runners in scoring position and a couple of missed plays defensively cost the Tigers a series win in the SEC.

Auburn scored first for the first time all series with an RBI sac-fly in the top of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. LSU would tie the game in the bottom of the second inning as Jordan Thompson collected RBI number 14 on a single back up the middle.

The visiting Tigers would retake the lead on an RBI single from Ryan Dyal in the top of the fourth inning. Then in the top of the fifth inning Auburn extend their lead with a two-run home run from Sonny DiChirara to make it 4-1.

LSU would score two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to close the gap to one run. Cade Doughty led the inning off with a double and scored on an RBI single from Tre’ Morgan to make it 4-2.

Jacob Berry picked up another run on an RBI single to score Morgan to make it 4-3. The Tigers would leave the bases loaded as Josh Pearson popped out to the shortstop to end the inning.

In the top of the eighth inning, Auburn added two more runs to extend their lead to 6-3. Auburn scored on an RBI single to make it 5-3 and then the LSU defense missed played a ball that allowed another run to score to make it 6-3.

Tre’ Morgan would cut the lead down to 6-4 after a solo home run to left field, his second of the season.

LSU will return back to Alex Box Stadium on Tuesday, April 5 against Grambling State with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

