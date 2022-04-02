Man arrested in connection to Woodhill Drive house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Fri., May 13 on aggravated arson charges.

Jacob Williams is accused of setting a home on fire.

The fire happened just before 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Woodhill Dr., not far from N. Ardenwood Dr. Sat., April 2.

Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the house fire was intentionally set.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find a car under the carport on fire. The fire spread to the home causing $50,000 in damages.

People living in the home were found safe outside, officials report.

BRPD, EMS, Entergy and the Red Cross also responded to the scene.

