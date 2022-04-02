Ask the Expert
Long-time Plaquemine council member dies

Jimmie Randle Jr.
Jimmie Randle Jr.(City of Plaquemine)
By WAFB staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine is mourning the loss of a long-time member of its governing board.

According to city officials, District 6 Selectman Jimmie Randle, Jr. died Saturday, April 2.

Randle was one of the longest serving selectmen on the city’s Board of Selectman (council members), and he did much for his district and the city, added city officials.

