Long-time Plaquemine council member dies

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Plaquemine is mourning the loss of a long-time member of its governing board.

According to city officials, District 6 Selectman Jimmie Randle, Jr. died Saturday, April 2.

Randle was one of the longest serving selectmen on the city’s Board of Selectman (council members), and he did much for his district and the city, added city officials.

