EBR considers privatizing wastewater plant operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wastewater issues are nothing new for some of you, especially if you live near the treatment facility on Gardere.

East Baton Rouge Parish is now looking at other options when it comes to managing operations. For years, those who live along the Wastewater Treatment Center on Gardere have had to deal with a number of issues.

“I’ve been living here now six and a half years, the smell...it’s horrible. You come out you smell it, you hang out and have a cookout, you smell it,” said Tyra Barnes who lives next to the plant.

“I have lived here about four to five years now, and as far as the sewer and things it’s like...a bad smell,” said Cache’ Barnes who also lives next to the plant.

What’s even worse than the smell is, that often, even just a slight drizzle can back these pipes up. And before you know it, some not-so-clean water can be seen spewing out of drains even bringing some familiar-looking paper to the surface.

“So that is a big issue, usually we’ll see the results from that when it rains or if the storm is really bad. Our drainage system here does get backed up and it just starts to tie in all together which can make it hard to do things,” Cache’ Barnes added.

East Baton Rouge Parish is now considering seeking proposals from private firms interested in running the parish’s Wastewater Treatment Facilities.

In a statement from the Mayor’s Office, the main reason behind this effort is, “the difficulty city-parish has to hire and retain the proper number of personnel that is qualified to operate the plants and to properly maintain all of the equipment at the plants”.

“That would be a good idea, I hope it works and everything works out, that would be awesome,” said Tyra Barnes in reaction to the idea.

According to the Mayor’s Office, the contract amount for the deal signed is almost $200,000.

“It’s not inviting for a neighborhood. Like if you were to visit family or have something outside it’s not as inviting but I mean... I guess we just wait,” Cache’ continued.

Parish officials want to make it clear that none of this is set in stone just yet. It’s simply just an option if they really need it, but it is something they are looking at closely. If the city-parish decides to move forward with the plans, the next steps will begin in 2023.

