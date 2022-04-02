Ask the Expert
BRFD investigating vacant apartment fire as arson

Firefighters respond to a apartment fire on Balis Drive.
Firefighters respond to a apartment fire on Balis Drive.(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) is investigating an apartment fire.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex on Balis Drive on Friday, April 1.

When crews arrived at the scene they found heavy smoke and fire coming from a vacant apartment.

The apartment is considered a total loss according to the release.

According to the release, the fire investigator believes the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information about this fire should call fire investigators at (225)389-2050 or CrimeStoppers.

