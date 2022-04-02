Ask the Expert
Bayou Sorrel Bridge shut down after being struck by barge; curfew issued

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BAYOU SORREL, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Sorrel Bridge on LA 75 in Iberville Parish is shut down after a barge struck it on Friday, April 1, according to Sheriff Brett Stassi.

The Iberville Parish Council released information via Facebook about reports of the barge striking the bridge in the open position, leaving it unable to be crossed by vehicles.

The Coastguard has set a curfew for the Bayou Sorrel Bridge. The bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. and closed to vehicle traffic from 9 a.m. to noon. The curfew is in place until further notice.

DOTD bridge inspectors are inspecting the structural integrity of the bridge and will open it once it has been deemed safe. Officials with DOTD added the bridge was hit on Thursday, then again on Friday, and is currently stuck open. They are investigating how to fix it.

We will provide more information once it is provided.

