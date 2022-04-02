APSO: 1 shot, 1 hurt in Geismar shooting Friday night, deputies investigating

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a shooting in Geismar, La. Fri., April 1 left two people with injuries.

According to Sheriff Bobby Weber, the shooting happened at Highway 30 and Ashland Drive around 11:43 p.m.

When they arrived, deputies report they found a man in the driver side of a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A male passenger was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

After investigating, deputies report they learned the victims were stopped at a traffic light when an unknown vehicle began shooting.

The car left the scene before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information that could help with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

