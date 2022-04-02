Ask the Expert
2 people displaced after electrical malfunction sparks apartment fire on Florida Boulevard

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were displaced after an electrical malfunction sparked an apartment fire on Florida Boulevard Sat., April 2.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments located in the 10500 block of Florida Boulevard.

The fire got started just before 6 a.m. Saturday. Fire crews were able to get the situation under control by 6:30 a.m.

BRFD reports firefighters arrived on scene to find light smoke and fire coming from an exhaust vent in an apartment.

Crews made it inside and found fire coming from the bathroom heater/exhaust fan.

The fire was put out before it could cause any major damage.

A maintenance worker reportedly stated that the heater/exhaust fan had been worked on the day before.

The Red Cross was called to help the two displaced occupants.

