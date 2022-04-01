Ask the Expert
WARRICK DUNN FINALIST: Zeon Chriss - Madison Prep QB

Madison Prep quarterback Zeon Chriss (19)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Class 3A All-State quarterback Zeon Chriss from Madison Prep has been named the first of nine finalists for the 2021 Warrick Dunn Award that will be presented to the Sportsline Player of the Year.

The UL-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns’ signee led his Chargers to their first-ever LHSAA Championship as a junior in 2020 and followed with a strong senior season, despite missing nine of his ten starting teammates on offense from that championship season.

Chriss piled up 2,730 yards of total offense and 31 touchdowns in the regular season and led the Chargers to a 9-1 record (two wins by forfeit). It was a team that averaged 38 points a game with its only defeat coming to Division II state champion U-High, 37-29.

The Chargers’ overall record was 11-2, with playoff wins over Kaplan and St. James before bowing out in the Class 3A Quarterfinals 40-34 to eventual state champion Sterlington.

Two former Ragin Cajuns quarterbacks, Blaine Gautier from Lutcher in 2007 and Scotlandville’s Levi Lewis in 2016, have already claimed WAFB’s Warrick Dunn Award that goes to the top senior season performance in the Sportsline viewing area covering more than 70 schools.

