Warrick Dunn Banquet returns as in-person gathering

Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
Warrick Dunn (left) and WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider
By Steve Schneider
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB’s Warrick Dunn Banquet to present the Sportsline Friday Nite Player of the Year returns Wednesday, April 13, after missing the 2021 in-person gathering due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The former NFL star from Catholic High and Florida State will return to Baton Rouge and present his trophy to one of nine WD Award Finalists.

WAFB has honored 14 winners and 126 finalists since creating the award for the 2007 season, which was presented to former Lutcher Bulldog, UL-Lafayette quarterback, and LSU analyst Blaine Gautier.

Other Warrick Dunn Award winners include NFL Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins from Alabama and Dutchtown, former NFL and LSU running back Terrence Magee from Franklinton, former NFL and LSU linebacker Kendall Beckwith from East Feliciana, other former Tigers Nick Brossette and Lindsey Scott from U-High and Zachary, plus current Tiger defensive lineman Sai’vion Jones from St. James.

