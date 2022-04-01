Ask the Expert
Vanna White announces death of her father

FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter...
FILE - “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 2:46 PM CDT
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (Gray News) – “Wheel of Fortune” hostess Vanna White announced the death of her father on Twitter Friday.

She didn’t name her dad in the Tweet but described him as being “one of the kindest and most wonderful human beings of North Myrtle Beach.”

The South Carolina native said her 96-year-old father passed away peacefully Friday morning.

White and her co-host Pat Sajak have worked side by side for more than 7,000 episodes of “Wheel of Fortune and are nightly staples in millions of homes across America.

