Trae Hannibal 2nd Murray State transfer to commit to LSU

Murray State's Trae Hannibal dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Murray State's Trae Hannibal dribbles during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southeast Missouri State Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their third commit through the NCAA Transfer Portal and second from Murray State in point guard Trae Hannibal. Hannibal joins teammate Justice Hill who announced on Tuesday, March 29 that he was headed to Baton Rouge and Northwestern State’s Kendal Coleman.

Hannibal originally committed the South Carolina for the class of 2019 and was rated as a three-star prospect according to 247Sports. Hannibal averaged 9.2 points per game and grabbed 5.1 rebounds for the Racers last season.

At South Carolina, Hannibal played in two seasons, averaging six points and 3.2 rebounds as a sophomore after averaging 4 points and 2.1 rebounds as a freshman.

The Tigers have lost 11 players through the NCAA Transfer Portal and two players to the NBA Draft.

