Thrillville Capital City Fair is in Town

Thrillville Capital City Fair 2022 is in Baton Rouge
By Keiristin Wilbert
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The Thrillville Capital City Fair is in Baton Rouge from March 31st through April 10th at Memorial Stadium. The fair features 30 rides, Live Sea Lions, the incredible Dominguez Circus Show, magic shows, fun houses and more. Of course, you can eat all your favorite carnival foods including smoked turkey legs, deep fried Oreos, and cotton candy. There are tons of games and lots of prizes.

The Baton Rouge police department as well as Thrillville fair security are all on site to ensure a safe and fun environment for all. For tickets visit https://events.thethrillville.com/event/batonrouge

I hope y’all have a thrilling good time at the fair.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

