Teen with medical condition missing from Denham Springs, deputies say

Bennet Savage
Bennet Savage(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who has been missing for a week.

Bennet Savage, 14, was last seen at her Denham Springs home on March 25, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies say family members tell them they are concerned for her safety because she suffers from a medical condition.

Investigators describe Bennet as 5′3″ tall, weighing 118 pounds, with brown eyes, and black hair that could be worn in her natural curls or a bob.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected at this time.

Anyone with any information on Bennet Savage’s whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (225) 686-2241 x1.

